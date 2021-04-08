Vesta Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

MEXICO CITY, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") is pleased to invite you to its conference call to discuss the first quarter results of 2021.

The call will take place:

Friday, April 30, 2021

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

(9:00 a.m. Mexico City time)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-877-705-6003

International, toll: +1-201-493-6725

Mexico, toll-free: +1 800-522-0034

If you would like to receive a call instead of dialing in, please use this link at least 5 minutes before the call

Call replay will be available starting April 30 until May 14 and can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-844-512-2921

International, toll: +1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13718701

Vesta's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results press release will be released after the market close on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

For any queries, please refer to the contact information below.

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, Vesta owned 188 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 31.2 million ft2 (2.90 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.

SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.