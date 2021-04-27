Vesta Announces The Results Of Its Public Offering

MEXICO CITY, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vesta") (BMV: VESTA), one of the leading pure play industrial real estate developers in Mexico, today announced the favorable results of its primary offering of common shares at the price per share of Ps.$ 39.00, consisting of a equity offering of shares in Mexico through the Mexican Stock Exchange with an international distribution under Rule 144A/ Reg S. The gross proceeds to be received by Vesta are Ps.$ 3,977,300,028.00 (equivalent to US$ 200,000,000).

The primary global offering considers 101,982,052 shares, and an over-allotment option of up to 15% calculated with respect to the number of shares subject to the primary offering, that is, 15,297,306 additional shares, an option that may be exercised by the underwriters within the following 30 days to this date.

Net primary proceeds will be used to carry out the Level 3 Strategy, which includes the development of Build-to-suit ("BTS") and inventory buildings, as well as the acquisition of land reserve and working capital.

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, Vesta owned 188 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 31.2 million ft2 (2.90 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as consumer retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices and plastics, among others. For more information visit: www.vesta.com.mx

SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.