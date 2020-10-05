Vesta Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Oct 05, 2020, 12:00 ET
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") is pleased to invite you to its conference call to discuss the third quarter results of 2020.
The call will take place:
Friday, October 23, 2020
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
(9:00 a.m. Mexico City time)
The conference call can be accessed by dialing:
US, toll-free: +1-877-705-6003
International, toll: +1-201-493-6725
Mexico, toll-free: +1 800-522-0034
If you would like to receive a call instead of dialing in, please use this link at least 5 minutes before the call
Call replay will be available starting October 23 until November 6 and can be accessed by dialing:
US, toll-free: +1-844-512-2921
International, toll: +1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13711473
Vesta's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results press release will be released after the market close on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
For any queries, please refer to the contact information below.
|
Investor Contact in Mexico:
|
In New York:
|
Juan Sottil, CFO
[email protected]
[email protected]
Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext. 163
|
Barbara Cano
Tel: +1 646-452-2334
About Vesta
Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of June 30, 2020, Vesta owned 187 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 30.2 million ft2 (2.80 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.
SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.