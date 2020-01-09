Vesta Appoints Fernanda Bettinger As Investor Relations Officer

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ("VESTA" or the "Company") (BMV: Vesta), one of the leading pure-play industrial real estate companies in Mexico, today announced that Fernanda Bettinger has been promoted as the Company's Investor Relations Officer, effective January 13, 2020, replacing Christianne Ibañez who has departed the Company to pursue a new professional opportunity. Ms. Bettinger joined Vesta in April 2016 as Vesta's Investor Relations Associate; her appointment ensures continuity in investor relations and reflects Vesta's focus on creating new development opportunities for colleagues within the Company.

