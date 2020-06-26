Vesta Becomes A Constituent Of S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index

MEXICO CITY, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ("VESTA" or the "Company") (BMV: Vesta), one of the leading pure-play industrial real estate companies in Mexico, announced today its inclusion in the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index (the "ESG Index"). The ESG Index was launched on June 22, 2020 and is designed to measure the performance of stocks comprising the S&P/BMV Total Mexico Index and that also meet rules-based sustainability criteria for inclusion.

Vesta and 28 other BMV-listed companies were chosen as constituents of the ESG Index, having been evaluated through S&P's Corporate Sustainability Assessment. S&P applies exclusions based on type of business activities and United Nations Global Compact scores and also weights the ESG Index with S&P DJI ESG scores that measure ESG risk and performance factors for corporations, with a focus on financial materiality.

Lorenzo Dominique Berho, Chief Executive Officer of Vesta said, "The environment, employees and communities, as well as high standards of corporate governance are important to our business decisions and an integral part of our Level 3 strategy. We are honored to have become part of the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index and are fully committed to remaining a constituent by working closely with all relevant groups to help Mexico become a better country and improve the lives of our fellow citizens."

Laura Elena Ramirez Barrón, Vesta's ESG Officer, added, "Becoming part of this globally recognized sustainability index also reinforces Vesta's position as a benchmark in Mexico's industrial real estate sector. The world's leading manufacturers and service providers are increasingly turning to corporate partners that also respect the environment, support employee growth and surrounding communities, and value sound governance practices."

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of March 31, 2020, Vesta owned and operated 184 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico and totaling 29.8 million ft2 (2.76 million m2) of GLA. The Company has multinational clients from industries such as aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.

Investor Contacts





Mexico: New York:



Juan Sottil, CFO Barbara Cano [email protected] [email protected] Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext.133 Tel: +1 646 452 2334



Fernanda Bettinger, IRO

[email protected]

Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext.163



SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.