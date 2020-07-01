Vestas is Hiring Wind Technicians in Iowa - No Wind Experience Needed

PORTLAND, Ore., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas announced today the rapid growth of its Wind Technician program in Iowa. Job seekers with transferable skills from Automotive, Agricultural, Manufacturing, Electrical, Railway, Aviation, and Transportation industries are encouraged to apply.

Vestas is immediately filling multiple positions with various levels of experience for roles throughout the state of Iowa. Qualified candidates may be eligible for a sign-on bonus and relocation package. The Technician role is to maintain and troubleshoot complex hydraulic and electrical control circuits to service wind turbines. Technicians receive extensive paid training at Vestas' state-of-the-art facility in Portland, Oregon.

"Energy is critical for society to function and to mitigate the long-term economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to hiring and retaining the best talent to help ensure stable energy supply for the future," states Jesse Thomason, Lead Recruiter for Vestas.

Vestas is committed to providing continuous training and career growth opportunities to its employees and takes pride in being a leader in one of the fastest-growing industries. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Wind Turbine Technician roles are expected to increase 57% by 2028.

At Vestas, the safety and well-being of employees is the highest priority. Vestas leadership is doing everything to ensure team members and colleagues take all necessary precautions to prevent exposure to COVID-19.

In addition to a safe work environment and competitive salary, Vestas has one of the most comprehensive benefits plans in the industry. Among the many perks, Vestas offers health care; dental; vision; paid time off (PTO); generous 401(k) plan; tuition assistance; and much more.

Working for Vestas, employees are part of the global leader in the high-tech world of sustainable energy and Vestas also provides international opportunities within a growing industry committed to preserving our planet for future generations.

Interested candidates can learn more about the positions available and watch a day in the life of a Wind Tech at https://workforvestas.com/Iowa/.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 115 GW of wind turbines in 81 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 98 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 25,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future. https://www.vestas.com/

