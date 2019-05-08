Vestbee Gives Companies Chance to Win 1M EUR in CEE Scaleup Challenge

Innovative, fast-growing SMEs from Central & Eastern Europe that will apply before June 9, can win among others 1 million euro investment from Next Road Ventures and online global media package provided by CISION. One of the special prizes is a fast track to Boostway by InnoEnergy - the program that supports energy, cleantech and mobility SME's in their growth phase. The scaleup that gets chosen by InnoEnergy will get the direct support from company's wide network of experts in the areas of technology development and industrialization, internationalization and market expansion, commercialization and business development, coaching, mentoring and above that fundraising support.

Beside prizes provided by above mentioned Strategic Partners, selected applicants will also get exposure to global investors, corporates and media partners, opportunity to get funded, business development support, media coverage, tickets to many tech events, special discounts and access to different business tools.

CEE Scaleup Challenge is a continuation of the series of online challenges organized by matching platform Vestbee that provides companies with tools to automate and manage fundraising process while offering investors and event organizers solutions for dealflow management. The previous edition, CEE Startup Challenge which was dedicated to early-stage startups was a huge success gathering 700 applications. This time the Challenge is going to fuel scaleups with the support of many recognizable partners such as Notion, Revolut, Innogy Innovation Hub, Talanx, South Central Ventures, Alfabeat, CEE Business Angels Network, Open Circle Capital, bValue, Apex Ventures and Constantia New Business.

"Rapidly developing tech scene in Central & Eastern Europe leads to a large supply of innovative projects that attract many global investors and corporates. CEE Scaleup Challenge places particular emphasis on regional scaleups that hit a lot of walls during their expansion, like small markets or lack of capital. Having a wide global network of investors and business partners in one place, we can support entrepreneurs in getting necessary exposure, acquiring cross-border contacts and funding in a very efficient way" underlines Ewa Chronowska, Vestbee Founder and Next Road Ventures Partner. "Online formula allows all attendees to minimize workload, time and costs involved in searching for up-to-date, relevant opportunities." adds Ewa Chronowska.

Who should apply to CEE Scaleup Challenge? All regional companies raising series A and beyond that fit in the categories of Business&ICT, AI&Big Data&Analytics, Fintech&Insurtech, Smart Cities&Home, Industry4.0&Proptech, Transport&Logistics, Planet&Sustainability, Healthcare&Wellbeing. Additional information about the program and participation opportunities is available at www.ceescaleupchallenge.com.

