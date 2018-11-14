Vestel adopts Eurofins Digital Testing's 4K HDR Ultra HD Logo

HASSELT, Belgium, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Digital Testing , a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA) and testing services, today announced that Vestel has committed to using Eurofins' 4K HDR Ultra HD logo on its latest range of TVs.

As one of the top three global TV producers, Vestel is synonymous with AV innovation, designing and manufacturing TV sets for nearly every major brand worldwide. Specifically, Eurofins certification and logo scheme will make it easy for consumers to identify Vestel TVs that have been tested to receive High Dynamic Range (HDR), Ultra-High Definition (UHD) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) content, from broadcast and broadband sources, as well as HDMI.

"As one of the world's most respected TV makers, we are excited that Vestel has joined other industry leaders in adopting the Eurofins' 4K HDR Ultra HD logo," said Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director, Eurofins Digital Testing International. "Our logo provides assurance to consumers that the level of image quality expected from HDR UHD and WCG will be effectively achieved on Vestel's latest range of TVs."

Eurofins Digital Testing's 4K HDR Ultra HD logo is the only scheme available in the market today that identifies devices that have been tested to receive HDR, UHD and WCG content over broadcast, broadband and HDMI. As such, the logo meets the needs of broadcasters and service providers offering such content to viewers over the air or internet, or via HDMI from other compliant devices.

Eurofins Digital Testing's logo references open standards, such as those from DVB and HbbTV, to encourage interoperability and fills a gap not addressed by other schemes currently available. The logo will be visible on applicable 2019 models from Vestel and Toshiba.

In addition to Vestel, LG Electronics, Panasonic, and Hisense use Eurofins Digital Testing's 4K HDR Ultra HD logo for their products.

For more information and to apply for Eurofins' 4K HDR Ultra HD logo visit: www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/uhdlogo.

About Eurofins Digital Testing:

Eurofins Digital Testing is a leader in end-to-end Quality Assurance (QA), providing test tools, test services and training to validate and secure digital systems for service providers and manufacturers worldwide. Eurofins Digital Testing operates globally with test lab facilities in Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, UK, US, Poland, and Hong Kong, and serves companies including Com Hem, Conax, Freesat, Freeview, Hisense, Kabel Deutschland, KPN, LG, Liberty Global, Panasonic, Sky Deutschland, tivù, Vodafone Group, Zenterio, and many others. For more information, visit: http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/.

The company is part of the larger Eurofins Group, a leading provider of multi-industry analytical services, with an international network of more than 650 laboratories in 45 countries, over 40,000 staff members, and sales of 2.97 billion euros in 2017.

About VESTEL Group:

Comprised of 26 companies, Vestel Group is a multi-industry manufacturer operates in consumer electronics, household appliances, mobile technologies, LED lighting and defense. Testimony to the global importance of Zorlu Holding across multiple technology sectors, Vestel is not only thriving at home in Turkey with its 10 companies, but also through a further 16 subsidiaries that have been set up in various other parts of the world. Thanks to its renowned manufacturing and R&D complex, Vestel exports to 155 countries and keeps its position as a global player.

