Vestiaire Collective Raises $64 Million to Support Its Community in Changing the Fashion Industry for a Better Tomorrow

Ahead of Earth Day's 50th anniversary and in this unprecedented period of uncertainty, Vestiaire Collective , the leading global platform for desirable pre-owned fashion today announces the completion of a $64 million round of financing, existing shareholders reinvest alongside new investors Korelya Capital, which is backed by Korean technology conglomerate Naver, funds managed by Fidelity International, Vaultier7, a specialist female-led consumer fund, and Cuir Invest, which is backed by the French Leather industry.

The current economic and ecological crisis are accelerating an existing shift in consumer mindset, driven by growing criticism of waste-producing business models, and increased desire for purpose-driven brand action. As a company, Vestiaire Collective is committed to limiting the waste produced by the fashion industry, by keeping clothes out of landfill and increasing the number of times they are worn today, for a better tomorrow.

As the leading global resale platform, this round demonstrates that the Vestiaire Collective model embodies the future of the fashion industry and unifies growing consumer sentiments. Following the COVID-19 crisis, we expect:

Further adoption of online shopping, but more importantly an increased focus on social values and communities, with more people supporting each other.

Consumers are set to become increasingly resourceful as they look to resale as an additional way to raise funds and find unexpected value in their wardrobe.

Environmental concerns will further drive a more conscious approach to consumption, as 20% of consumers expect to reduce their clothing consumption following the crisis*.

Vestiaire Collective has seen deposits and orders quickly rebound to the pre-COVID 19 baseline or above. During this challenging period this clearly demonstrates customer demand for circular business models, both now and looking ahead to the future of the rapidly evolving retail landscape.

Vestiaire Collective encourages a move away from throwaway fashion towards quality that lasts and holds value. We believe that today, our community of over 9 million fashion activists will be proud to lead by example and spread the word converting more consumers to the cause. Because in the end, it's not the big, impressive statements that will make the most impact, but the meaningful change taken every day by individuals, no matter how small or large. We trust Vaultier7 as members and ambassadors of the Vestiaire Collective community to help us build on this momentum by expanding in the most thoughtful way. We are also excited by their extraordinary network which will support us in further unlocking underutilized personal luxury goods to meet the demand of buyers globally.

This new round of funding will also allow for further acceleration of Vestiaire Collective international business beyond the countries where the company's community is already well established. Currently, over 80% of the French headquartered company's transactions are already generated cross-border.

Thanks to Korelya Capital, which is backed by Korean technology conglomerate Naver, Vestiaire Collective will jointly explore the expansion towards Japan, the biggest resale market in the world, and Korea in 2020 and beyond.

Finally, this round will help us continue to drive ambitious growth in the US market and further develop our successful Direct Shipping model. Launched in Europe in September 2019 the service is increasingly popular with a growing number of customers. Currently, already over 50% of orders in the EU are fulfilled through the new service, which is also growing at a rate of +60% MoM. The model will be launched in the United States in early summer followed by Asia before the end of 2020.

Max Bittner, Vestiaire Collective's CEO comments:

"I am personally convinced that this unprecedented period of disruption will not only challenge where we shop but how we shop. Vestiaire Collective was built during the 2008 crisis, and proves today how it can help people in their daily life to make the most out of their belongings, but also to access fashion in a sustainable and conscious way. Everyday, I feel proud and amazed by our global community of fashion activists who are leading the way towards a brighter future."

Paul Degueuse, General Partner of Korelya Capital says,

"As we all take a step back and contemplate the way we live, we believe consumption patterns are on the verge of a deep structural evolution, and C2C platforms have a strong role to play here. We see in Vestiaire Collective an emerging leader and catalyst of this upcoming disruption. We are extremely enthusiastic to support Vestiaire Collective and its founders in its expansion. There are tremendous opportunities for growth in Asia, and we look forward to helping the company accelerate its expansion in this part of the globe."

Vaultier7 comments:

"Vestiaire Collective has transformed the way people consume desirable and luxury fashion with its trusted and inspirational resale model and we are truly proud to be there at this time to support them in their mission, and support buyers and sellers across the globe on their path to cautious, minded consumption, values which are more important than ever and which are at the core of Vaultier7."

Frank Boehly, Président of SIC SA investor Cuir Invest, says,

"Cuir Invest is happy to support Vestiaire Collective, as it is a company with an impressive management team, and huge growth potential. We have been impressed by the technological quality of the solution, by the quality and the dynamism of the management team, and by their intelligent and sustainable approach to fashion. We truly believe that Vestiaire Collective can become the world leader in their sector."

Vestiaire Collective is the leading global platform for desirable pre-owned fashion. Curated by its trusted community of fashion lovers, members inspire one another whilst selling and buying unique pieces from each other's wardrobes. Encouraging consumers to join the circular economy as a sustainable alternative to throw-away fashion, the platform is unique due to its highly engaged community, its rare desirable inventory and its authenticity and quality control process. Launched in Paris in October 2009, Vestiairecollective.com has over 9 million members across 90 countries worldwide with offices in Paris, London, New York, Milan, Berlin and Hong Kong. Over 60,000 new items are submitted by its community of sellers every week, which enables buyers to search amongst highly coveted and sold out fashion pieces whilst participating in the circular fashion movement.

Vaultier7 is the UK's first specialist investment fund dedicated to partnering high growth category creators and disrupters in the converging sectors of Beauty & Personal Care, Health & Wellness and Lifestyle.

