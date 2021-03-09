Vestigo Ventures Expands Expertise and Vision with New Hire

Highlights of Shaw's founder experience include cofounding of AlmaPact (now Stride Funding ) a provider of income share agreements (ISA). With a seed raise and accolades like winning the MIT FinTech competition, Stride Funding's innovative approach to student funding is, as Forbes notes , "helping to address America's college affordability crisis and the racial wealth gap."

Shaw gained a worldwide perspective on the financial industry after spending almost four years in Europe, two while working for a Madrid bank during the heart of the global financial crisis. In the states, she had a broad range of roles in finance and M&A for GE Capital. As Vice President of M&A and Ventures at Synchrony, Shaw established a passion for Fintech, and her work resulted in three acquisitions and a Series C investment in the SMB Financing platform, Fundbox .

When asked about her new role at Vestigo, Shaw cites the company's financial expertise, founder-focus, and collaborative spirit as the reasons she's eager to dive into her new role. "My partners at Vestigo have a rich range of financial industry and investment experience," Shaw shares. "They get deeply involved with the companies they nurture, helping to secure new clients, hires, and doing all they can to position them for growth. And though I have a great deal to learn from them, they've let me know they feel the same way about me. That kind of shared faith in our talents and excitement for learning and creating opportunities together is inspiring and a sure formula for success."

About Vestigo Ventures

Vestigo Ventures finds and funds the emerging technologies that best serve the $12B annual market for FinTech services. Learn more at vestigoventures.com.

