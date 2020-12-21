Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. Announces Results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. (OTC: VRTB) announced today the voting results from its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held on December 17 in Baltimore, Maryland. Approximately 63.2 percent of shares were voted, or 852 shares of 1,348 total shares outstanding.

Stockholders voted to elect Daryl C. Idler Jr. to serve as a class I director on the board of VRTB until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and until his successor is duly elected and qualifies. Donovan Jacobs continues to serve as an independent director, while Michael Shustek remains the executive officer.

A total of 810 votes were cast at the annual meeting, representing approximately 60.1 percent of all shares. More than 95 percent voted for Jacobs, while approximately 5 percent withheld their vote.

With regard to Proposal 2, approximately 95.9 percent voted in favor of the amendment, while approximately 4.1 percent either voted against or abstained.

The company also announced that it will continue to repurchase shares of its common stock. During the year the company has repurchased in excess of 15.2 percent of the outstanding shares.

Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc., formerly Vestin Fund II, LLC, invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages and as defined in our management agreement as mortgage assets. In addition, we invest in, acquire, manage or sell real property and acquire entities involved in the ownership or management of real property. We commenced operations in June 2001. Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. is traded on the OTC pink sheets under the symbol "VRTB," with headquarters located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Please visit: http://vestinrealtymortgage2.com/.

This press release contains statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects of the management of Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and management assumptions about Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. These statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans, "seeks," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to assess. Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. has no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

