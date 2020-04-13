Vestmark Mourns Sudden Passing of CMO Lonnie Macdonald

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a heavy heart, Vestmark, Inc. issued the following statement regarding the passing of its Chief Marketing Officer, Lonnie Macdonald:

It is with disbelief and sadness that we announce that Lonnie Macdonald, our Chief Marketing Officer, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Haverhill, MA early this morning. On behalf of all Vestmark employees, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Michelle, and the entire Macdonald family. Lonnie was an amazing human being whose positivity and passion shaped Vestmark's culture as well as the lives of thousands of friends, peers, co-workers, and clients who knew and loved him.

"Lonnie's passing is a tremendous loss for Vestmark and everyone else who had the pleasure of knowing him," stated John Lunny, CEO of Vestmark. "I've known Lonnie for a long time, and he was a close friend. He loved Vestmark and Vestmark loved him even more. It's extremely difficult to have to say goodbye."

Not surprisingly, Mr. Macdonald recently authored a Vestmark blog post touting the importance of staying positive in difficult times. In his own words, "Reach deep inside yourself and look for positive energy!" The post captures the spirit of a wonderful person who will be deeply missed: https://www.vestmark.com/resources/blog/choose-positive-energy-to-get-you-through-these-troubled-times

