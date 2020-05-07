Vestmark Named to Second Annual WealthTech100 Listing

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc. proudly announces that it has been included in FinTech Global's second annual WealthTech100 listing, which recognizes the next-generation wealth technology solution providers shaping the future of wealth and asset management.

This year's WealthTech100 finalists were selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts from a list of more than 1,200 companies provided by FinTech Global. Honorees were chosen based on their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem and generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the investment value chain. To learn more, please visit http://www.wealthtech100.com.

"The current situation reminds us of the importance of being able to conduct business from end to end in the cloud," said John Lunny, CEO of Vestmark. "Our VestmarkONE® platform provides broker-dealers, asset managers, RIAs, and others with customization, flexibility, and scale, within an integrated digital ecosystem, to meet clients' evolving needs. We are grateful to FinTech Global for this accolade, and we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that will strengthen the wealth and asset management industry."

For more information about the benefits of the VestmarkONE platform for broker-dealers, asset managers, bank wealth firms, RIAs, turnkey asset management platforms (TAMPs), and insurance broker-dealers and RIAs, please visit https://www.vestmark.com/.

"Established investment firms, private banks, and advisors need to be aware of the latest innovation in order to remain competitive in the current market, which is heavily focused on digital distribution and transformation initiatives," said Richard Sachar, Director of FinTech Global. "The WealthTech100 list helps them do just that and identify new business models that will have lasting impact on the industry."

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1.4 trillion in assets and 4.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email [email protected]rk.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

