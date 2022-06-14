Vesto Powers FinTech Aeros to Spur Transactions at Underbanked Retailers

CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesto , a comprehensive, multi-token protocol for decentralized services including DeFi, today announced that Aeros has white labeled its infrastructure to deliver crypto and cashless transactions, payments, and instant settlement for its clients across the US.

Aeros , a fintech platform providing banking and merchant services for underserved businesses is one of the first clients Vesto has unveiled since it went live on mainnet last month. Via its partnership with Vesto, Aeros is further solving the needs of underserved businesses that have had to deal almost exclusively with cash transactions, creating operating inefficiencies, accounting complications, and higher security risks.

"The opportunity to increase the velocity of high-growth but underserved businesses is a game changer, and we are proud to play a major role in allowing companies shunned by traditional baking to transact in more than just cash," said Christopher McGregor, CEO of Vesto. "Since there are no debit or credit card fees, that revenue stream also now goes back into the pockets of merchants instead of a third party, an additional benefit that neatly sums up the decentralized nature of our protocol."

The Vesto-powered Aeros App, now provides:

Crypto and cashless transactions, payments, and instant settlement

Ability to execute a payment by scanning a QR code, online or in-store

Multisig wallet for secure storage, management, and compliance services

Rapid onboarding and KYC/KYB/KYT for regulatory oversight

Fully auditable and immutable record keeping

Instant fiat on/off ramp converting fiat to crypto and vice versa

Safety against crypto fluctuation via USDC stablecoins

"Our white labeled solution using Vesto is the innovative and seamless payments mechanism that retailers and consumers have been waiting for," said Shawn Murphy, Aeros COO.

About Vesto

Vesto is ushering in a new era for finance by making participation in the evolving digital asset ecosystem secure and user-friendly, embedded within a compliant framework. Vesto delivers an end-to-end solution that allows clients to leverage crypto services via an agile, scalable, and compliant protocol (as a white label service). Its on-chain decentralized services provide access to the most advanced crypto banking, transaction, and yield generation offerings available. Follow Vesto on Twitter , LinkedIn and learn more at www.vesto.io

