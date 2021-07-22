Vestrum Health Joins CorEvitas

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON and NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CorEvitas, LLC is pleased to share the addition of Vestrum Health to its organization.

Vestrum Health, the first-to-market leader in data analytics of retina electronic health record (EHR) data, empowers retina practices to optimize clinical performance and patient outcomes by leveraging real-world clinical applications. Vestrum Health's data provide insightful views across the drug life cycle to biopharmaceutical companies focused on retinal diseases.

Tom Brogan, CEO of Vestrum Health, notes, "We are excited to join CorEvitas. By joining forces, Vestrum will be better positioned to expand its capabilities in retinal diseases, improving patient care and supporting our practices with deeper clinical insights. This expansion will broaden our scope and ability to provide real-world clinical data to support all phases of clinical research and commercialization."

CorEvitas, a leading provider of highly curated registry data in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases continues to build a prominent, global real-world evidence organization. With the addition of Vestrum Health, CorEvitas expands its EHR data capabilities—providing expanded opportunities for real-world evidence generation leveraging specialty data for retinal diseases.

Jilani Gulam, President, CorEvitas Europe shared, "Since its founding, CorEvitas has been committed to improving the lives of patients, by systematically collecting high quality data and applying rigorous analytical methods. Like CorEvitas, Vestrum has been focused on building high quality specialty data sets. CorEvitas' expansion and new capabilities continue to accelerate the achievement of its mission with innovative high quality curated data sources in new diseases."

CorEvitas provides a holistic approach to capturing real-world data through patient-centered solutions including clinical registries, patient insight studies, biospecimen solutions and specialty EHR data. Providing curated data while leveraging a cloud-based secure technology platform enables the company to aggregate and process longitudinal data at scale and handle a broad spectrum of clinical and patient-reported outcomes.

Both organizations have built extensive networks of specialty physicians and practices. Vestrum Health currently partners with about 300 retinal physicians across the U.S. and the CorEvitas network collects comprehensive registry data from almost 500 sites in the U.S., Canada, and Japan. The level of transparency and trust in capturing high quality patient data while maintaining advanced standards of confidentiality and privacy is unparalleled in both organizations and will continue to be a primary focus moving forward.

Vestrum Health will continue serving the industry and its practices within the CorEvitas corporate family. There will be no change in the relationships with industry or partner practices.

Notes David Williams, MD, co-founder of Vestrum Health and past President of the American Society of Retinal Surgeons (ASRS), "Vestrum was founded on the principles of advancing patient care and bringing value to physicians and practices from their Electronic Health Record investments. The combination with CorEvitas fits perfectly with these principles, vastly enhancing the capabilities of both companies."

John Pollack, MD, co-founder of Vestrum Health and past President of the ASRS adds "We are looking forward to leveraging CorEvitas' breadth and depth of expertise in medical registry development and analytics to allow Vestrum to rapidly expand its range of services. The publication track records of both companies demonstrates our common commitment to improving patient care and the introduction of new Vestrum services will lead to continued gains in the value of practices' EHR systems."

About Vestrum Health

Vestrum Health was founded in 2012 to provide physicians with the opportunity to unlock the value of their EHR data. The company's innovative and proprietary technology platform facilitates the aggregation and de-identification of EHR data for clinical research, analytics, and commercialization. Vestrum maintains close contact with practices in providing valuable insights into trends in outcomes, workflow measures and other metrics used by practices to improve patient care. Vestrum Health has supported clinical researchers both in private practice and industry in the development of numerous academic papers. The company provides assistance to practices in conducting analysis of patients who may be suitable for clinical trials and who meet criteria specified by the practice. Vestrum provides industry with key trends, clinical outcomes in a real-world setting, treatment patterns, use of technology and an extensive number of other analysis provided through syndicated reports and custom analytics.

About CorEvitasSM

CorEvitas is the built-for-purpose gold-standard provider of real-world evidence. Through syndicated registry data and analytic services, CorEvitas helps biopharmaceutical companies demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. CorEvitas operates eight major autoimmune and inflammatory registries across the US, Canada, and Japan, collecting data from over 475 participating investigator sites. In addition to supporting hundreds of manuscripts and abstracts, CorEvitas has supported post approval safety commitments for multiple newly approved treatments in autoimmune diseases for both U.S. and European regulators. CorEvitas is headquartered in Waltham, MA. HealthiVibe, a division of CorEvitas, complements and strengthens the company's strong presence in disease registries by providing market-leading expertise in supporting innovative, evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle. The HealthUnlocked technology platform hosts over 1.4 million patients in hundreds of condition-specific communities and significantly expands the scope of patient experiential data. Through HealthiQ, CorEvitas has access to a broad range of UK and international data sets across primary and secondary care, as well as deep relationships with the NHS and leading UK academic institutions. CorEvitas is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

