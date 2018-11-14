Veteran Broadway Actress Ashley Brown To Perform Live At The "Red Carpet Hospitality Gala," Hosted By the Hotel Association of New York City (HANYC)

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, November 26, 2018, luminaries from the hotel and tourism industries will be treated to a special live performance from Broadway's Ashley Brown as the Hotel Association of New York City (HANYC) hosts the "Red Carpet Hospitality Gala," HANYC's Annual Dinner. A veteran Broadway actress, Brown played Belle in Beauty and the Beast and originated the title role in Mary Poppins. The fundraiser will take place at JW Marriott Essex House in Manhattan. A portion of the proceeds from the gala will go towards the HANYC Scholarship Fund.

The event will be chaired by Vijay Dandapani, President and CEO, Hotel Association of New York City, and Fred Grapstein, Chairman, Hotel Association of New York City.

HANYC will honor Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions, and David Marriott, Chief Operations Officer, The Americas – Eastern Region, Marriott International.

Introducing Mr. Schumacher will be Jonathan Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels. Introducing Mr. Marriott will be Tyler Morse, CEO and Managing Partner, MCR Development.

The evening will start at 6:00 p.m. and will offer a cocktail reception, dinner, musical performance, and an award presentation. Dress will be Festive Attire.

The Host Committee includes Lisa Linden, President & CEO, LAK Public Relations; Tyler Morse, CEO and Managing Partner, MCR Development; Charlotte St. Martin, President, The Broadway League; John Rieman, General Manager, JW Marriott Essex House; Jonathan Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels; and Sean Verney, General Manager, Sheraton New York Times Square.

Serving the hotel industry since 1878, HANYC is one of the oldest professional trade associations in the nation. Today HANYC represents nearly 300 of NYC's finest hotels, 80,000 rooms and over 50,000 employees.

Tickets and tables range from $500-$15,000 and are on sale now. Contributions to this event can be deducted as a normal business expense.

To purchase tickets or for questions, please visit https://www.hanyc.org/gala/ or contact Melanie McEvoy, McEvoy & Associates at melanie@mcevoyandassociates.com or 212-228-7446 ext. 12.

