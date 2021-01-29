Veteran Cardiology Medtech Executive Tim O'Malley Joins iMedrix Mobile Cardiology as CEO

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim O'Malley, has joined iMedrix Inc. manufacturer of KardioScreen, the world's first medical-grade mobile cardiac monitoring device, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. O'Malley joins the firm from EarlySense Inc., where he was their President and Chief Growth Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Tim O'Malley to iMedrix at this important time in our history. Having now recieved US Food and Drug Administration 510K clearance for our KardioScreen Mobile ECG system, we need an industry veteran of Tim's experience and skill to lead this company into the U.S. market," announced founder and chief scientist Srikanth Jadcherla.

O'Malley has worked in the Medical Technology Markets since the 1980s, starting his career at Siemens, where he held numerous roles, culminating after 16 years as Vice President and Division Manager of their Electromedical Products Division for North America. He subsequently served as the CEO of Medwave, a public company specializing in non-invasive blood pressure sensing technology, and ZOLL Medical, a Cardiac Resuscitation market leader, as Vice President of their hospital division.

O'Malley joins iMedrix at a pivotal moment. The company has been active in the Asian Markets for the past few years, securing more than 50 leading hospitals and touching close to 200,000 individuals in the most varied and challenging environments. Access to healthcare long has been challenging for many of the world's populations – and especially challenging over the past year. iMedrix portends to be a catalyst to help change that, enabling near instant, affordable, and accessible cardiac data with its real time Cloud Solutions. It is estimated that its KardioScreen product has helped save approximately 2000 lives in the past year.

"With a truly Mobile ECG Platform, there is the ability to capture diagnostic grade ECGs almost anywhere and by anyone, "said Jadcherla. "This becomes especially important during Covid 19, which has made it difficult for cardiac patients to enter a hospital or clinic for diagnosis. KardioScreen will enable many of those patients to be monitored via the Cloud from safe locations, such as their home or a Post-Acute Care facility, such as an assisted living facility, without sacrificing hospital grade diagnostics.

Said O'Malley, "iMedrix takes justifiable pride in having already installed its connected cardiac care solution in more than 50 leading hospitals and clinics in multiple Asia & ASEAN markets," said O'Malley. "The exciting challenge now is to bring this remarkable – and unique – technology to the United States.

"I'm thrilled to join this team -- and being given the opportunity to lead this effort."

About iMedrix

iMedrix Inc. was founded in 2015 by noted analog semiconductor scientist and Intel Fellow Srikanth Jadcherla.

Early contributions from two of the famous inventors of the electronics age and recipients of the President's Medal of Invention: Paul Baran, inventor of packet switching (and thus cellphones and the Internet) and Federico Faggin, inventor of the silicon gate and microprocessor.

The company is based in Milpitas, California (headquarters) and Bangalor, India (R&D), with manufacturing in Hayward, California. It's products are currently in use in hospitals and field clinics throughout Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East and Southern Africa. The company is now entering the U.S. market, as well countries in Europe and North America.

iMedrix strives to partner other companies with the goal of providing our advanced technologies to others on an OEM or Private Label arrangement. More information and updates are available at iMedrix.com, LinkedIn , and on Twitter @imedrixinc .

About KardioScreen

Kardioscreen is a Mobile ECG Solution with advanced AI capabilities, which allows for rapid detection of abnormal heart rhythms, low-level arrythmias, and advanced arrythmias -- as well as enabling predictive capabilities on the results. iMedrix advanced cardiac algorithms process enormous quantities of captured data, using the resulting information for decision support, clinical research and population health management.

Because of its advanced algorithms, KardioScreen diagnostic level ECGs can be captured with ease even in some of the most challenging environments. It has been successfully used with thousands of patients in the midst of the Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, in 110 degree heat in the Indian countryside, in racing ambulances and in African bush clinics – not to mention in tens of thousands of private homes.

Able to fit into a lab coat pocket, KardioScreen has proven equally successful in traditional care settings, replacing ECG carts with equivalent performance at a fraction of the cost. Moreover, with its advanced algorithms, motion and electrode placement is more forgiving than with traditional ECG Systems.

