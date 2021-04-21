Veteran CBS Analyst to Host C Spire and Hall of Fame Most Outstanding Player Awards

The versatile Davis has worked as an analyst for both college and NFL for Conference USA, the Big East, ESPN Plus, TBS, TNT and Fox prior to joining CBS in April of 2020. Besides his work in football, Davis has also covered NBA and college hoops and has worked as the analyst for Madden NFL video games. Since graduation from the University of Tennessee, he also became the first African-American director of a PGA Tour event when he ran the Disney Golf Classic from 1998-2000.

The C Spire Conerly Trophy, which will be presented for the 25th time, is the oldest of these awards and goes annually to the top college football player in the state. The C Spire Gillom Trophy goes to the top women's basketball player from any of the state's four-year college programs while the C Spire Howell Trophy goes to the top men's hoopster. Baseball's top in-state college player will receive the C Spire Ferriss Trophy.

Details on fan voting for each award and on how to watch this year's presentation will be announced soon.

