Veteran CEO Details a New Customer-Centric Revenue Marketing Philosophy

Having built his career on breaking the status quo, the new book by Jeff Pedowitz is redefining what it means to be a provable, dependable source of revenue by changing your organization's relationship with customers. Announcing an end to the one-way sales relationship, Pedowitz's philosophy of the Loop is a rejection of the traditional funnel and is instead focused on nurturing long-term relationships with customers to create zealous brand advocates.

"The problem is," Pedowitz lamented, "the Funnel is more of a sales construct than a marketing construct. And it doesn't even work very well for sales anymore, frankly. The Funnel was designed for a bygone era, one of traveling salesmen and matchbook advertising."

Leading a company on the cutting edge of marketing strategy and execution means leaving those dated strategies in the past. By keeping its eye on the future, Jeff Pedowitz and The Pedowitz Group have helped marketing teams at companies like 3M, Dell, and Intel consistently grow revenue and deliver value. Now, those secrets to success are available to any marketing leader looking for an edge.

About Jeff Pedowitz

For over twenty years, Jeff Pedowitz has been helping marketing departments reclaim authority, credibility, and job security by transforming themselves from cost centers into revenue centers. His company, The Pedowitz Group (TPG), has developed an unparalleled reputation in the marketing community, emerging as a beacon of insight on topics such as digital transformation, customer centricity, business accountability, and marketing technology.

TPG is passionate about helping its clients generate revenue. With over seventy expert consultants in twenty-four states, TPG has serviced over 1,500 corporate clients, many of which are household names from the Fortune 500. It has launched over ten-thousand marketing campaigns and helped generate over $25 billion in marketing-sourced and marketing-influenced revenue.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

