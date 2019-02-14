Veteran CIO Creates Handbook for Modern Diversification

Previously an exclusive option for high-net-worth individuals and institutions, interval funds opened up additional asset classes to the general investor market. Though many are still unaware of these newly available options, Benjamin C. Halliburton, CFA, has made a career of bringing these strategies to his clients. Today, he is sharing this knowledge with a greater audience.

"Even though smart investors may be playing a great game with only stocks and bonds, their hand is only utilizing a portion of the available cards in the investment deck," said Halliburton.

Wiser Investing: Diversify Your Portfolio Beyond Stocks and Bonds is available in bookstores and on Amazon today.

About Benjamin C. Halliburton, CFA

Halliburton is a founder and chief investment officer of Tradition Capital Management, LLC. He oversees the investment research and strategy for Tradition, heads the Investment Committee and is the lead portfolio manager for equity strategies. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and earned an MBA from Duke's Fuqua School of Business in 1990, where he was distinguished as a Fuqua Scholar. He earned his B.S. from Vanderbilt University, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1985, and graduated Co-Salutatorian from the McCallie School.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

Media Contact

Heather Mazzouccolo, HMazzouccolo@traditioncm.com

SOURCE ForbesBooks