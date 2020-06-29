Veteran Comscore Television Executive Steve Walsh Elected to Florida Association of Broadcasters' Board of Directors

RESTON, Va., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to announce today that Comscore TV executive Steve Walsh has been appointed as an Associate Member of the Florida Association of Broadcasters' (FAB) Board of Directors. In this new role, Walsh will join a group of distinguished industry leaders to advise and guide the FAB's member Television and Radio stations as they chart their paths towards continued growth, profitability and community service in today's environment of economic and social challenges and rapidly changing consumer media behaviors.

"It's been my privilege to work alongside Steve for more than a decade as he's built broadcasters' adoption of Comscore as a currency and consistently delivered solutions for our clients," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "I'm confident that the Florida Association of Broadcasters will benefit from Steve's extensive industry experience and forward-thinking approach to measurement."

As Executive Vice President, Commercial at Comscore, Walsh leads Comscore's local television verticals to drive client profitability and satisfaction across 1,000 television stations – a landmark the company recently achieved.

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

