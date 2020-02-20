Veteran Dallas Trial Attorneys Form Deans Stepp Law

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory Deans and Katherine Stepp, previously of Deans & Lyons, have partnered to form Deans Stepp Law, a Dallas law firm focusing on litigating complex business and tort cases. Deans Stepp Law is proud to have Courtney Bowline join the firm as a partner.

"Forming Deans Stepp Law helps us further concentrate on our areas of expertise in complex business cases, including overseeing national litigation for large corporations and bet-the-company cases," said Deans. "This added focus will help us provide the best representation for our clients, work more efficiently, and obtain the best possible outcomes."

Deans Stepp Law will focus on commercial litigation, wrongful death, trucking liability, negligence, product liability, and banking litigation. The firm's attorneys represent clients in Texas and nationwide.

"We will continue to serve our clients with the tenacity, strategy, and creativity they have come to expect from us," said Stepp. "Our extensive trial experience combined with the personal attention we give our clients helps us stand out in our field."

Deans and Stepp have a combined total of nearly four decades of experience trying cases for clients in courtrooms and arbitrations. They have practiced law together since 2004.

Deans' recognitions include being named among the Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine (2019), a Top Attorney in Texas by Texas Monthly (2019), one of America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators in North Texas (2018-2019), and Texas Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (2013-2019). Deans & Lyons was recognized among the nation's "BEST LAW FIRMS" for 2020 by U.S. News and World Report. Prior to co-founding Deans & Lyons LLP in 2008, he was a partner at a large, Texas-based litigation firm. Deans earned his law degree from the University of Houston.

Stepp has received numerous accolades including Top Women Attorneys in Texas by Texas Monthly (2020), Thomson Reuters' Texas Super Lawyers (2014-2019), Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine (2017), and Texas Rising Stars (2008-2014). Previously, Stepp practiced with Deans & Lyons and at the Dallas office of Beirne, Maynard & Parsons. She earned her law degree from the SMU Dedman School of Law.

Bowline handles a variety of civil litigation cases in both state and federal courts. Bowline was named Top Women Attorneys in Texas Rising Stars by Texas Monthly (2020), Super Lawyers Texas Rising Stars (2014-2020), and Texas' Outstanding Young Women Lawyers (2019). Bowline was a partner at Deans & Lyons and, prior to that, practiced at a large national firm. Bowline earned her law degree from The University of Texas.

