Veteran EdTech, Learning Science Experts Join Penn Foster Leadership Team

SCRANTON, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster, which partners with employers and working learners around the country to create new pathways to economic opportunity in high-growth middle-skill fields, today announced the appointment of two new members of its senior leadership team. Stacy Caldwell, whose experience includes executive roles at the College Board and The Princeton Review, will join the company as Chief Product Officer. Dr. Andrew Shean, who will lead the development of Penn Foster's academic programs as Chief Learning Officer, brings deep expertise in pedagogy and learning science to his work designing programs and curricula that meet the needs of working learners.

"Middle-skill jobs make up the majority of the labor market and will be the propulsion system for an equitable economic recovery. In the coming months, it will be more important than ever to provide job-seekers with the skills and support they need to succeed in these careers," said Frank Britt, CEO of Penn Foster. "Stacy and Andrew each bring unique expertise, as well as a commitment to innovation and impact, that will accelerate our efforts to advance economic mobility in partnership with employers, community organizations, and learners around the country."

As Chief Product Officer, Stacy Caldwell will lead Penn Foster's work to design and build career-aligned, student-centered products and programs focused on in-demand jobs. Prior to joining Penn Foster, Caldwell was the CEO of the Mastery Transcript Consortium (MTC), a growing group of high schools building a new kind of digital transcript that recognizes skills learned both inside and out of the classroom. Prior to joining the MTC, Caldwell held a range of senior leadership roles, including VP of the SAT Suite of Assessments for the College Board, Chief Product Officer for The Princeton Review and tutor.com, and VP of Instructional Technology for SCORE! Educational Centers and Kaplan.

"Penn Foster has long been recognized as a pioneer for its work to break down the silos between high school, college, and job training—in ways that respond to the needs of both learners and employers," said Caldwell. "I'm excited to join the team at a moment of acceleration and opportunity, and to help Penn Foster continue to expand its application of data science and analytics to build training and reskilling programs that align with labor market demand."

Dr. Andrew Shean, who joins Penn Foster as Chief Learning Officer, previously served as Senior Vice President & Chief Academic Officer at National Education Partners. Earlier in his career, Dr. Shean served in a variety of leadership roles across both K-12 and higher education, including as Chief Academic Learning Officer for Bridgepoint Education and Vice Provost at Ashford University (now University of Arizona Global Campus), where he also served as Executive Dean for the College of Education. In his new role, he will lead academic program leadership, curriculum and courseware, academic operations, and faculty development, as well as non-academic support in pursuit of improving the learning experience for Penn Foster students.

"As an institution that has prioritized the development of effective, student-centered online programs for years, Penn Foster was uniquely positioned to weather the sudden shift to remote learning over the past year," said Dr. Shean. "In the years to come, I look forward to furthering Penn Foster's position as a first mover in building innovative programs and curricula that help hundreds of thousands of people each year advance in their career journey."

Penn Foster's curriculum in middle-skill fields, including veterinary, healthcare, and skilled trades, is used by more than 300,000 learners each year. Through partnerships with leading employers and workforce organizations, from Guild Education and YouthBuild to Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, Penn Foster provides training and reskilling programs backed by sophisticated labor market analytics that help job-seekers and working learners access opportunities in high-growth industries.

