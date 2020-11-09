Veteran entertainment executive Kevin Mayer joins Access Industries as senior adviser

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Industries, a U.S.-based industrial group with global strategic investments, announced today that former TikTok CEO and Walt Disney Co. executive Kevin Mayer has joined the company as a senior media adviser.

Mayer will focus on Access' strategic media-related businesses and identify new opportunities, across media, entertainment and telecommunications sectors, from wireless communications and production services to broadcast/streaming media and entertainment licensing ventures.

Access Industries, founded by Len Blavatnik, an American-British entrepreneur and philanthropist, has significant investments in Warner Music Group, sports streaming service DAZN, music and audio streaming service Deezer and other online, media and entertainment companies.

Mayer, a senior executive at Disney for more than two decades, ran the direct-to-consumer and international division, including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Hotstar, and its international media and studio operations, global ad sales and global content and channel sales.

As Disney's chief strategy officer, Mayer helped orchestrate the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and most of 21st Century Fox. More recently, he oversaw the development and launch last year of its video streaming service, Disney+. Mayer left Disney in May to become CEO of TikTok, the viral short-form video-sharing app. He resigned that post in August.

"Kevin has an unrivalled depth of experience building successful global media and entertainment enterprises," Blavatnik said. "He will bring invaluable knowledge and insight across a range of Access's investment areas."

Mayer said, "I look forward to helping Access build on the success of its leading media and entertainment businesses as a key component of my future endeavors. Len has created a company with a variety of impressive assets well positioned to move forward strongly in the years ahead."

About Access Industries

Access Industries is a privately held, U.S.-based industrial group with global strategic investments. Founded in 1986 by Len Blavatnik, an American-British entrepreneur and philanthropist, Access invests to maximize long-term value in regional and global developments, and owns diversified investments in media and telecommunications, natural resources and commodities, real estate and hospitality, venture capital and biotechnology. For more information, please visit www.accessindustries.com.

