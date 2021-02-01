Veteran Financial Manager Mace McCain Named Frost Investment Advisors President

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost Investment Advisors LLC (NYSE: CFR), a wholly owned subsidiary of Frost Bank, announced today that Mace McCain, a veteran financial advisor and manager who has been with the company more than 20 years, has been named president and managing director. McCain succeeds longtime President Tom Stringfellow, who retired after more than 40 years with Frost.

"I'm pleased to announce that Mace McCain, who has more than 35 years of experience in financial management, will head up Frost Investment Advisors," said Pat Frost, group executive vice president over Frost Investment Advisors and Frost Wealth Advisors. "Mace has served in several important positions at Frost, and managed some of our biggest relationships with endowments and funds. That included working with Tom Stringfellow for many years. All of us at Frost congratulate Mace, and we wish Tom all the best in his retirement."

McCain has been with Frost since 2000, starting as a relationship and investment manager with a focus on foundation and endowment accounts, as well as large family relationships. He later led the statewide portfolio management staff and helped develop Frost's alternative investments offerings. He led the successful conversion of over 8,000 accounts to new trading, performance and reporting technology systems in 2020. Prior to joining Frost, Mace held investment and management positions at the Ohio Teachers Retirement System and the Teachers Retirement System of Texas, and held positions at reinsurance brokerage E.W. Blanch, Inc., and private equity firm Bexar Capital.

About Frost Investment Advisors LLC

Frost Investment Advisors LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Frost Bank, one of the oldest and largest Texas-based banking organizations, offers a family of mutual funds to institutional and retail investors. The firm has offered institutional and retail shares since 2008.

Frost Investment Advisors' family of funds provides clients with diversification by offering separate funds for equity and fixed income strategies. Registered with the SEC in January 2008, FIA manages more than $4.1 billion in mutual fund assets and provides investment advisory services to institutional, high net-worth clients, Frost Bank and its affiliates. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the firm has $4.9 billion in assets under management, including the mutual fund assets referenced above.

