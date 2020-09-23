Veteran Industry Auditor Chris Johnson Joins Comscore to Bolster Measurement Standards Compliance Initiatives as Comscore Expands Efforts with the Media Rating Council

RESTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that Chris Johnson has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Measurement Standards Compliance (MSC), effective immediately. The addition of a seasoned measurement standards leader underscores Comscore's continuing commitment to deliver trust and transparency to the industry by engaging with the Media Rating Council (MRC) and other leading accreditation bodies.

Johnson joins Comscore after more than a decade at Ernst & Young, where he rose from staff auditor to senior manager and contributed to MRC audits including Comscore's digital and TV examinations. His deep understanding of standards and MRC requirements adds to Comscore's strong Measurement Standards team.

"We are thrilled to have Chris join Comscore to help lead the next generation of our measurement standards and compliance efforts," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "This is a critical area of focus for our business, and I am confident that we have built a team that can exceed the industry's expectations for independently-verified product compliance."

Johnson's appointment comes as Comscore's longtime MSC team leader Larry Goldstein prepares to retire in March 2021. Since joining the company in 2012, Goldstein guided numerous successful accreditations across Comscore's industry-leading product suite. Goldstein will work closely with Johnson through March to ensure a seamless transition of existing engagements.

"On behalf of the entire Comscore team, I would like to thank Larry for his service to Comscore and for his great & many accomplishments. We congratulate Larry on a well-deserved retirement," said Livek.

