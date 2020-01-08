Veteran Information Technology Innovator Amir Yazdani Joins Comscore as Strategic Adviser to CEO

RESTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that it has appointed Amir Yazdani as Strategic Adviser to the CEO. Mr. Yazdani, the original visionary and chief architect of Comscore's Television and Movies measurement platforms, will join the leadership team to champion the innovation and thought-leadership that drives Comscore's industry-leading solutions, partnering with Chief Product Officer David Algranati and Chief Commercial Officer Chris Wilson.

A longtime industry pioneer, Yazdani served as Rentrak Corporation's Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President, and Chief Technology Officer, where he gained distinction as an innovator and inventor. For more than 25 years, he led the company's engineering team to deliver cutting edge solutions for the largest media clients, earning multiple patents in media measurement and analytics.

"During my 40-year career in the information business, Amir has been one of a very few elite technologists I know to have made an enormous impact on the industry. I am thrilled to join forces once again with Amir as we lead the industry with our world class solutions," said Bill Livek, CEO and Executive Vice Chair, Comscore.

Yazdani holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University and a master's degree from the University of Portland.

