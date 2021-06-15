Veteran Labor and Employment Lawyer Teresa Hudson Joins Hicks Thomas LLP as Of Counsel in Firm's Houston Office

HOUSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce that veteran labor and employment lawyer Teresa D. Hudson has joined the firm as Of Counsel in its Houston office. The addition of Ms. Hudson, who is known for her unique blend of skill, experience and poise, will help further bolster the firm's already robust labor and employment practice.

"We are so pleased to formalize our relationship with Teresa. We have worked with her on two prior occasions and each time we were blown away with her knowledge and skill," said Hicks Thomas Partner John Thomas. "Not only is she a fantastic employment lawyer, but her 25 years in human resources management brings to our clients a wealth of knowledge from her very unique point of view."

Ms. Hudson is an accomplished executive, certified mediator and attorney who has spent nearly 30 years as a trusted adviser and consultant to senior leadership, board members and business partners. Having spent decades as a human resources executive and in-house counsel, she focuses her legal practice on the resolution of employment and labor disputes while maintaining a close eye on a client's overall business objectives.

Ms. Hudson's practical and firsthand knowledge include serving as a senior human resources executive and a strategic partner for Fortune 500 companies, Tier 1 institutions of higher education, and various non-profit organizations.

Ms. Hudson's new affiliation with Hicks Thomas will also provide her the opportunity to offer her clients access to the firm's team of battle-tested and highly skilled litigators.

"I am honored to be working with lawyers of such high caliber," said Ms. Hudson. "I know my clients will benefit from this affiliation, and I am looking forward to working more closely with Hicks Thomas to assist their clients in navigating the challenges that labor and employment regulations often bring."

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com .

