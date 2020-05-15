Veteran Litigator Joining Innovative Firm

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fields PLLC law firm announced today that Martin F. Cunniff will be joining the firm as a Partner, effective May 15, 2020.

Cunniff will be joining the firm from RuyakCherian LLP, where he was a partner. Cunniff will be bringing his extensive trial practice, knowledge of damages law, and high-stakes litigation experience to the Fields firm.

Richard Fields Martin Cunniff

Richard Fields, the founder of the firm, is well-known in the complex litigation world and an early pioneer in the field of litigation finance. He has created an innovative firm that assembles litigation teams for specific cases and lines up the financing for large contingency matters. He also has world-class experience in negotiating settlements in large, complex litigation, and managing complex multi-national investigations. The firm's clients include Attorneys General for states and tribal nations, along with victims of terrorism, human rights abuses, and consumer and financial fraud.

The addition of Cunniff will give the firm an experienced courtroom lawyer who for many years ran the commercial litigation group at the then largest litigation firm in the world. Cunniff is also the co-editor of Calculating and Proving Damages (Law Journal Press), a leading treatise on litigation damages and is a recognized expert on the law of damages. Cunniff has been involved in many notable, and some unusual, litigation experiences including being the lead trial counsel on the BCS Antitrust case which helped create a college playoff system, advocating in several class actions for the homeless in the District of Columbia (one of which inspired a character in a John Grisham novel), and getting thirty inmates off Death Row in Maryland.

"I am excited to have Martin join our firm," said Fields. "His litigation experience will allow our firm to expand our reach and serve our clients better. Adding his trial experience to my funding and negotiation expertise makes a powerful combination to achieve justice for our clients."

Fields PLLC takes an innovative litigation approach that includes: extremely selective client selection; assembling a team of litigators, litigation funders, economists, investigators and other professionals; focusing on economics at the outset of the litigation; and specializing in the litigation strategy needed when other solutions are not feasible.

