Veteran Option Investment Professionals Launch Carrick Lane
The new firm builds on a multi-year track record of performance and leadership in managed alternatives space
Mar 30, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Carrick Lane, an investment management and advisory firm led by Managing Partners Allan Kennedy and Ken Kwalik, alongside Partners Tim Knowles, Peter Montgomery, and Andrew Payne.
Carrick Lane launches with a diverse client base and a successful track record of performance established over many years and several market cycles. Carrick Lane will offer an actively managed product set that addresses a spectrum of opportunities. The team will continue collaborating with clients in implementing their innovative put writing suite, which offers a targeted approach to enhance portfolio returns.
"Many types of investors can benefit tremendously from simple yet powerful strategies which capitalize on volatility. Over the last two decades, members of this team have been integral in both establishing and evolving this space, and our clients will unquestionably benefit from that experience," said Ken Kwalik, Managing Partner at Carrick Lane.
"I have known and worked alongside this team dating back to the early 2000s, and I couldn't be more excited to partner with them at Carrick Lane. We have a long-standing passion for education and a history of generating meaningful results. I have no doubt our team will continue to deliver for our clients at Carrick Lane," said Allan Kennedy, Managing Partner at Carrick Lane.
About Carrick Lane
Carrick Lane is an alternative investment management and advisory firm that specializes in delivering volatility-based solutions through actively managed option strategies. Carrick Lane works with high net-worth families and their advisors, family offices, trusts, foundations, wealth management firms, and investment platforms to solve evolving investment goals. The firm's core strategies and bespoke solutions are designed to enhance returns, increase cash flow and protect the value of portfolio assets.
