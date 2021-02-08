Veteran-Owned Alpha Coffee to Donate 10% of Sales February 7 - 15 to PenFed Foundation in Support of Military Community

Those interested in supporting Alpha Coffee and the PenFed Foundation are encouraged to visit https://alpha.coffee/PenFed . Those who purchase coffee from Feb. 7-15 at this link will also be entered for a chance to win a $100 Alpha Coffee gift card.

"We are extremely grateful for the generosity of Alpha Coffee and their support for the military community," said PenFed President and retired U.S. Army Gen. John "Mick" Nicholson, Jr. "The money raised during this President's Day promotion will directly support our vision of service members being able to serve our nation free of financial worry and veterans living with a strong financial future."

On Sept. 11, 2010, Alpha Coffee was co-founded by retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Carl Churchill, a combat veteran with 21 years of service as both an enlisted soldier and officer, and his wife Lori Churchill, a military spouse and coffee lover. As a cause-based coffee company, all service members, veterans and first responders receive 10% off Alpha coffee purchases. And, through their Coffee for Troops initiative, where every bag purchased helps send the equivalent of a cup of coffee to deployed troops, Alpha Coffee has sent more than 19,000 bags of coffee to deployed troops around the world.

"I was honored to serve, but that service to country doesn't end when you leave the military," said Alpha Chief Coffee Officer Carl Churchill. "At Alpha it is a core part of our mission to give back to non-profits that serve our community and we're thrilled to support the PenFed Foundation."

The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

About Alpha Coffee

Alpha Coffee provides high-quality arabica coffee that is ethically sourced from small farms in some of the premier coffee growing regions of the world. Co-founded in 2010 by Carl and Lori Churchill, Alpha is a combat-veteran–owned family business that sells fresh-roasted craft coffee, premium cocoa, creamer, and branded gear and apparel online and through select retailers across the US. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Alpha has a growing number of coffee shops along the front range of the Wasatch Mountains that serve unique specialty drinks, pastries, and breakfast food items. Alpha Coffee is a cause-based company with a mission to donate coffee to deployed troops and support veteran charities, local organizations, and fellow small businesses in both their local and military communities.

