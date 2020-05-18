Veteran Owned and Operated 'Cascadia Global Security' Rolls Out 'Get America Back to Work' Program: Offers Trained Facility Health Monitors to Help Shield Businesses and Organizations From Community Spread of COVID-19

SEATTLE, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the global pandemic, Cascadia Global Security (CGS – https://cascadiaglobalsecurity.com/) recently announced the newest addition to its expanding, comprehensive suite of security services: Facility Health Monitors (FHM). Trained in various social distancing and hygiene protocols, FHM personnel will monitor people's temperatures at entrance and congestion points, while maintaining an orderly flow of traffic through areas at which they are deployed. With businesses beginning to adjust to a new normal during the pandemic, temperature screenings are now acknowledged by the CDC as a viable part of an overall physical-security program. CGS is one of the largest and fastest-growing security companies in the world, providing fully trained staff drawn from former military and law enforcement retirees.

"As cities and states begin to relax their stay-at-home orders and allow businesses to reopen, the threat of community spread from COVID-19 will unfortunately increase," said CGS Co-Founder, Asa Palagi. "American businesses realize that they have to get back to work, but they can do so safely and ethically. Our team of trained FHMs wear full personal protective equipment, maintain handwashing stations for employees, and are trained to safeguard entrances and congestion points. By enforcing social distancing protocols and using simple but effective temperature-taking equipment, we can keep the public safer from COVID-19 and pathogenic spread in general."

Cascadia Global Security: Security Details for Any Setting

Whether implementing health or physical protocols, security is always a unique, specific service that must take each job on a case-by-case basis. That is why CGS provides individually tailored security services that suit a wide variety of clientele, across multiple industries. CGS services include:

Supervisors and staff available 24/7, with locally based management teams.

Professional demeanor and appearance, with armed or unarmed officers available for flexible long/short term contracts.

Highly skilled veterans and retired law enforcement who serve as uniformed officers to deter criminal activity.

Emergency services available upon request.

About Cascadia Global Security (CGS)

A veteran-owned security company based in Seattle, Wash., with services available in Seattle and the Bay Area, CGS leverages experienced retired law enforcement and military employees to bring the best in professional security services to businesses, organizations and individuals. CGS officers are state certified, armed or unarmed guards, and are fully trained in de-escalation, situational, and tactical awareness training. CGS now also provides Facility Health Monitors as part of a comprehensive security plan to help reduce the pathogenic spread of illness. Learn more about how CGS can address your security concerns: www.CascadiaGlobalSecurity.com.

