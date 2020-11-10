Veteran-Owned and Operated OMNICOMMANDER Celebrates National Veteran and Military Families Month

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Nov 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER , a financial technology firm specializing in website design, social media management, branding, and outsourced marketing for credit unions, is proud to recognize employees, as well as receive recognition as a veteran-owned and operated organization, during National Veteran and Military Families Month.

November was first declared as Military Family Month in 2016 as a time to acknowledge the tremendous sacrifices our veterans' military families make. National Veterans Small Business Week is part of the month of November and is the week leading up to the Veterans Day holiday. Noted in President Trump's proclamation, "During National Veterans and Military Families Month, we celebrate the loved ones of our country's men and women in uniform and recognize the sacrifices they have made in support of our Nation's heroes."

OMNICOMMANDER is especially proud to have its efforts to support veterans and their families recognized during the month of November. CEO and Founder Eric Isham said, "I am always excited to be able to bring a veteran or a military spouse alongside the veterans from all branches we currently employ. These members of the team bring a dedication and service to others mentality that is an admirable attribute in all areas of life. Our veterans and spouses proudly display it daily in working hard with, and for, others on their team."

This year marks OMNICOMMANDER's second annual award of a Gold Medallion from the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military (HIRE) Vets Program . The program is the only federal-level veterans' employment award that recognizes a commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. The Medallion recognizes efforts to recruit and employ veterans through the 2017 act signed by President Trump and is awarded by the Secretary of Labor. The Act and Program establishes criteria and standards of the efforts and has recognized 239 employers as exemplary in upholding the values outlined in the criteria.

Many of the values held by service members are also held by small business owners. Each year the Small Business Administration celebrates National Veterans Small Business Week in an effort to connect and empower service members, veterans, and military spouses in their endeavors to grow their own businesses. OMNICOMMANDER has worked to give back to this community with an established relationship with Florida Veterans and their SkillBridge program, which offers training as service members transition to a civilian career.

"While we do not want to only focus on veterans' service one month a year, it is truly an honor to have such focus on the sacrifice these men and women make with their families daily," said Isham as a retrospective of the month. "Being able to be part of a community and then work to support it as a business organization is truly rewarding, and is part of what gives me professional satisfaction each day."

Isham and the OMNICOMMANDER team strive daily to embody President Trump's words in his 2020 proclamation, saying "I encourage all communities, all sectors of society, and all Americans to acknowledge and honor the service, sacrifices, and contributions of veterans and military families for what they have done and for what they do every day to support our great Nation."

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated credit union website design and social media marketing firm. Focusing on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable user experience. Along with incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services including: targeted marketing, branding, and social media, to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence.

