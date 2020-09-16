Veteran-Owned Black Rifle Coffee Co. Launches Coffee-Donation Campaign for Heroes Battling Wildfires Across the West Coast

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America's leading Veteran-owned and operated coffee company, Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), is launching a "Buy A Bag, Give A Bag" coffee-donation campaign to support firefighters from around the United States as they battle wildfires across the West Coast. For every coffee purchased on www.blackriflecoffee.com during September, Black Rifle will donate a bag of coffee or a can of its newly-released ready-to-drink coffee to be delivered with the support of business and community leaders in California, Oregon, and elsewhere.

"These firefighters are on a mercy mission," said former Green Beret and Black Rifle Coffee Company President & CEO Evan Hafer. "After months of battling record-breaking infernos across the West Coast, nearly 15,000 first responders are still out fighting to contain these fires. This is why I founded Black Rifle Coffee Company -- to give back to men and women like these who are putting everything they have on the line to protect their neighbors. We're glad to send a strong dose of caffeine at a critical moment as our way of saying thanks."

Partners like Oregon's Keizer Chamber of Commerce are instrumental in supporting delivery of the Black Rifle Coffee donations to firefighters on the ground.

"Our community is so grateful for the hard work of our local firefighters and first responders, as well as those coming from across the state and country who are helping protect our homes and businesses," said Keizer Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Danielle Bethell. "Crises like this bring us together, and it's so wonderful to see folks like Black Rifle get involved and boost the morale of these hardworking firefighters."

To participate in the "Buy a Bag, Give a Bag" initiative, visit blackriflecoffee.com and purchase any bag, box of rounds, or case of RTD of BRCC's premium-roast coffee.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company:

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned and operated coffee company that specializes in premium, small-batch, roast-to-order coffee. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer and Army Ranger Mat Best, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. They're committed to supporting veterans, first responders, and the American way of life. With every purchase you make, they give back. Learn more at: blackriflecoffee.com/pages/about-us.

