Veteran Owned Business Project Surpasses 30,000 Member Milestone

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Owned Business (VOB) recently announced that membership has surpassed 30,000 members just in time for National Veteran Small Business Week ( #VeteransSmallBusinessWeek ) and a few days prior to VOB's 10th Anniversary (Veterans Day 2018; #VeteransDay2018).

Veteran Owned Business Proud Member Badge

Launched on Veterans Day 2008, VOB (VeteranOwnedBusiness.com) is a nationwide network of businesses owned by veterans, active duty military, reservists and military spouses as well as nonprofit organizations who in one way or another help impact the lives of those in the military community.

Veteran Owned Business is a free online portal that helps businesses owned by prior military members share their products and services with purchasing departments around the country as well as with fellow veterans and everyday consumers. Since launching on Veterans Day 2008, the Veteran Owned Business Project has grown from a simple online directory to a comprehensive network with over 30,000 members nationwide and over 300,000 supporters. The site has had over 25,000,000 visitors and over 120,000,000 pages viewed since launching. Site users include purchasing personnel from small businesses, government agencies and some of the world's largest corporations. The easy to use interface also allows the average consumer a quick way to search for products and services that are all unique in the fact that they are made by, serviced by and/or sold by United States military veterans.

"We have to give thanks to our members and for the millions of supporters, visitors and site users who've helped us turn this grassroots movement into what is now an engaging, patriotic small business marketing tool," said VOB's founder, Brian K. St.Ours. "Our continued growth is directly attributed to members and supporters who go out of their way to try and do business with those who proudly served our great nation!"

Businesses owned by veterans (as well as active duty military and military spouses) can get a free membership and business profile by visiting VeteranOwnedBusiness.com and looking for the red "signup button". Enhancement options are available for certain business profiles for a nominal fee.

About Veteran Owned Business (.com):

VeteranOwnedBusiness.com is a free, nationwide network of businesses owned by veterans, active duty military, reservists, military spouses and service disabled veterans of the United States Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard and National Guard. More information about the Veteran Owned Business Project can be found by visiting VeteranOwnedBusiness.com or by calling their toll-free number at (877) 862-5478. You can also like VOB on Facebook at: facebook.com/VeteranOwnedBusiness and follow them on Twitter at: twitter.com/VeteranOwned for updates, events, news and more.

For more information, contact:

Brian K. St.Ours · VeteranOwnedBusiness.com · 1103 W. Hibiscus Blvd., #301A, Melbourne, FL 32901

Phone: (877) 862-5478 x1 · Mobile: (321) 604-8547 · Email: 204345@email4pr.com · Web: VeteranOwnedBusiness.com

SOURCE Veteran Owned Business

Related Links

https://www.veteranownedbusiness.com

