Veteran-Owned Startup Awarded Multi-Year Federal Task Order for Cybersecurity

Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, announced today that it has joined the RevaComm team on a five-year contract with Government Services Administration (GSA) supporting the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the Office of Information Technology's Continuous Authorization and Verification Engine (batCAVE) initiative.

CMS is the largest agency in the federal government by expenditure and is responsible for the personally identifiable and personal health information for more than 177 million people.

In partnership with RevaComm, Aquia will develop and lead the following programs for CMS:

Platform Security : Aquia is responsible for security engineering and architecture in support of batCAVE Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) development, including guardrail development & integration, Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) & pipeline security, and development of DevSecOps tooling & automation. These efforts will help to shift security left and ensure the security and compliance of cloud-based application environments for CMS Application Development Organizations (ADO)'s.



Purple Team : Aquia will be providing joint offensive (Red) and defensive (Blue) cybersecurity capabilities, otherwise known as a Purple Team. This team will be focused on identifying, exploiting and remediating security vulnerabilities related to the batCAVE platform, ensuring a robust and resilient platform for CMS stakeholders.



Compliance Automation: Aquia will use innovative technology to support and foster a culture of Continuous Compliance and Governance with the goal of moving towards a Continuous Authority-to-Operate (cATO) for batCAVE platform.

David Maskeroni, Aquia's Chief Executive Officer, had this to say when discussing the batCAVE initiative, "This is a great opportunity to bring cloud-based application delivery to the Federal Civilian government, with security baked into the very heart of the initiative. We are very proud to be a critical member of this team."

About Aquia Inc.: Aquia Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Millsboro, DE. Aquia is a developer-centric company founded in 2021 by military veterans with passion for the intersection of security/velocity and decades of experience driving transformational change across public sector, enterprise and top-tier technology companies. At Aquia, we value trust, accountability, transparency and diversity; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company.

