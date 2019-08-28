Veteran PR Professional Jodie Magid Oriol Joins 42West As Vice President - New York Entertainment Marketing Division

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran publicist Jodie Magid Oriol has joined 42West as a Vice President in its New York Entertainment Marketing Division, company Co-CEO's Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg and Allan Mayer announced today.

In her new role, Oriol will work closely with Dart, Lundberg and Entertainment Marketing Division Presidents Tom Piechura and Susan Ciccone.

"We are so excited to welcome Jodie to our 42West team," says Dart, Lundberg and Mayer. "She has been a valued friend and colleague to us in numerous capacities through the years, and will be a tremendous asset to our entire organization."

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join the incomparable team at 42West, who exemplify strategy, leadership, passion and a keen understanding of the ever-evolving cultural landscape across all platforms" says Oriol. "They are truly in a class of their own."

Prior to joining 42West, Oriol worked at PMK-BNC, where she collaborated on such clients as filmmakers Marielle Heller and Aaron Sorkin; composer, lyricist and playwright Joe Iconis; multi-hyphenate Catherine Reitman and actress Rachel Bay Jones. In addition, she is also currently working with screenwriter/producer Charles Randolph and actor Roman Griffin Davis. Before joining PMK, Oriol served as Senior Vice President – Theatrical Publicity at Lionsgate.

The 42West Entertainment Marketing Division provides marketing direction and media/public-relations counsel for a wide range of film, television, streaming media and live theater clients, as well as specialized services in red carpet event planning, digital publicity and awards campaign strategy.

About 42West:

With unparalleled experience, access, and judgment 42West is one of the entertainment industry's leading, independent public relations agencies. Under the direction of three co-Chief Executive Officers—Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg, and Allan Mayer—42West is a full-service, bicoastal firm with professional capabilities encompassing entertainment and digital marketing as well as talent publicity and strategic communications. In 2017, 42West became part of Dolphin Entertainment, a publicly-traded producer of family-oriented feature films and high-quality digital content that is delivered to more than 500 million homes in 125 countries.

