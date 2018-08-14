Veteran Rebuilds A Classic Car To Support EOD Warrior Foundation And QL+

TEMPLETON, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaster's Garage, a new YouTube series looking to make a big difference for two charities supporting military Veterans and their families, is gearing up to show fellow Veterans rebuilding a donated 1984 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 for a fundraising raffle.

The six-episode YouTube series was inspired by Leon Tackitt, owner of and winemaker at Tackitt Family Vineyards, near Paso Robles, Calif., and his friend and garage owner, Eric Symonds. The rebuilt FJ60 will be raffled off live during production of the final Blaster's Garage episode, Dec. 21, 2018. There are only 5,000 raffle tickets available, and each ticket costs $100. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to EOD Warrior Foundation and QL+.

"We are honored to be part of this unique initiative," stated Nicole Motsek, executive director of the EOD Warrior Foundation. "We are excited for the opportunity to raise awareness about the incredible and lifesaving work EOD warriors are doing every day."

Along with Quality of Life Plus (QL+) Founder and President, Jon Monett, Tackitt felt fundraising for both organizations was a perfect fit. QL+, through its partnership with engineering programs in top-tier universities, develops innovative technical solutions to assist and improve the quality of life for our wounded veterans and first responders. "We at QL+ are excited to be part of this effort to work with the EOD Warrior Foundation to raise funds and understanding for those who have given so much," said Monett.

Tackitt, a 27-year Navy explosive Ordnance disposal veteran, is an ambassador to the EOD Warrior Foundation, which serves the EOD community by raising awareness and gathering resources to offer financial, education, hope and wellness, and EOD memorial care support.

Blaster's Garage is also seeking sponsors and supporters for the rebuild. For more information on how to support this project, go to www.blastersgarage.com.

