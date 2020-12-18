Veteran Receives Mortgage-Free Home at Wolf Ranch

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Ranch, a holistically designed Live Smart℠ community by Hillwood Communities in the Georgetown-area, in partnership with Building Homes for Heroes and Perry Homes, welcomed U.S. Army Veteran Sergeant Kristopher Biggs and his family to their new, mortgage-free home Thursday.

Sergeant Biggs served in the U.S. Army for seven years, including two deployments in Iraq. During his second tour, he was injured in an explosion that resulted in traumatic brain injuries and a shattered leg. His leg was eventually amputated after several years of unsuccessful rehabilitation. For his bravery, dedication and service, he received the Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, National Defense Service Medal, South West Asia Service Medal, USA/USAF Presidential Unit Citation and the Combat Action Badge.

Sergeant Biggs' new home is located in Hillwood Communities' Wolf Ranch, which offers residents specialized amenities such as lush green spaces, family parks, picturesque trails, a state-of-the-art amenity center and a comprehensive lifestyle program. The new home was constructed by Perry Homes to specifically to meet the needs of Sgt. Biggs and his family. It includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a home office and an extended backyard patio. Many structural modifications were made, including custom kitchen cabinetry, broader hallways, an adapted primary bathroom shower and several other safety features, to make it a comfortable home for the Biggs family. Unbeknownst to Sgt. Biggs, and as an additional point of appreciation, Building Homes for Heroes, Hillwood and Perry Homes joined together to furnish this new home to make his welcome home even more special.

"Hillwood and our partner, Wolf Legacy, LP, are excited to welcome Sergeant Biggs and his family to Wolf Ranch and are eager to share with them everything our community has to offer," said Duke Kerrigan, Hillwood Communities Austin General Manager. "A new, mortgage-free home is just one way we can thank Sgt. Biggs and his family for all that they have sacrificed for our nation. More importantly, we believe that Sgt. Biggs will find a comforting sense of community in Wolf Ranch as his family embarks on the next chapter of their lives."

Building Homes for Heroes was founded in 2011 with a single home donation to one veteran. Since then, the organization will have gifted and modified more than 250 homes by the end of 2020 to injured veterans across the nation, and will reach its milestone 300th home early in 2022. This is the second partnership this year between Building Homes for Heroes and Hillwood Communities. Hillwood Communities and Building Homes for Hero have joined together to provide another mortgage-free home donation in Hillwood's Union Park, a master-planned community located in Little Elm, TX.

"We are thrilled to partner with such patriotic companies like Hillwood Communities and its partner Wolf Legacy, LP, and Perry Homes to provide a home to Sergeant Biggs," said Andy Pujol, CEO & President, Building Homes for Heroes. "It is our honor to support the heroic men and women who have sacrificed so much for all of us. Together, we are truly making our communities and country a better place."

Perry Homes, a leading Texas homebuilder for over 50 years, is proud to partner with Building Homes for Heroes for the first time to build this specialized new home for Sgt. Biggs. To date, Perry Homes has built and donated twelve homes to well-deserving military families through charitable organizations who provide homes for veterans.

"Veterans face a number of challenges when they return home from deployment including living in homes that no longer meet their lifestyle," said Chris Little, Perry Homes City President, Austin/San Antonio. "We are proud to be able to provide homes that are adapted for their new needs and challenges."

Sgt. Biggs and his family have been through many hardships, and the Building Homes for Heroes organization and Hillwood Communities, along with its partner Wolf Legacy, LP, and Perry Homes hope that this specially modified, mortgage-free home will help ease some of their financial burdens. In addition, Building Homes for Heroes offers multiple other programs to help home recipients with their future planning such as emergency support, financial planning services and family funding.

About Hillwood Communities

Hillwood, a Perot company, is a premier commercial and residential real estate developer, investor and advisor of properties throughout North America and Europe. With a diverse portfolio of properties and home to many of the world's leading companies, Hillwood is committed to bringing long-term value to our customers, partners and the communities we serve.

Through its Communities division, Hillwood has delivered more than 30,000 single-family lots in 90 master-planned communities across 13 states and Costa Rica. These communities continue to raise the bar in terms of quality, innovation and the unmistakable sense of community that sets each property apart. Before laying the physical groundwork for any new residential development, Hillwood Communities takes the time to focus on the ideals that draw people together — and the everyday interactions that strengthen those bonds. By purposefully designing its walkways, gathering spaces, and structural amenities to spark spontaneous encounters and foster shared interests, Hillwood Communities creates community in every sense. For more information, please visit www.hillwoodcommunities.com.

About Building Homes for Heroes

Counting fourteen consecutive years of record-setting growth, Building Homes for Heroes® builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization is strongly committed to rebuilding lives and supporting the brave men and women who were injured while serving the country after September 11, 2001, during the time of the wars in Iraq or Afghanistan. The organization has received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for four straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. It's our honor to support the men and women who have loyally and courageously served our country. To learn more about the organization, visit www.buildinghomesforheroes.org.

About Perry Homes

Perry Homes, a Texas homebuilder for over 50 years, is committed to providing exceptional value, quality and customer service. Family-owned and operated, Perry Homes has spent over 50 years building a sterling reputation as one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in Texas. Perry Homes offers a variety of new home designs in over 80 communities throughout Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Perry Homes is dedicated to providing first-class customer service before, during and after the sale. The company's continuing loyalty to customers, combined with their distinguished reputation, creates an unrivaled demand for Perry Homes. For more information, please visit www.perryhomes.com.

