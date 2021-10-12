Veteran Retail CFO Scott Glaser, formerly of Ascena Retail Group, Joins Newmine's Advisory Board

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmine, the leader in returns reduction and returns intelligence technology for retailers, announced today that retail executive Scott Glaser has joined their advisory board. Most recently, Glaser was the SVP- CFO of the Lane Bryant and Catherines women's apparel brands of Ascena Retail Group, where he oversaw finance, strategy, and e-commerce operations.

"Newmine's mission is to help retailers build a better bottom line, and their focus on helping retailers reduce product returns couldn't be timelier," says Glaser. "Their innovative platform, Chief Returns Officer®, delivers incredible value on a very important and urgent topic for retailers. I'm excited to offer my insights and industry perspective to Newmine's very capable leadership team as a member of their Advisory Board."

"Scott's combined focus on finance, strategy, and operations makes him a welcome addition to our Advisory Board," says Newmine founder and CEO, Navjit Bhasin. "We are pleased that he has joined our mission to help retailers tackle one of their most expensive problems: product returns. As retailers are preparing for an unprecedented holiday season, our customers are empowered with returns intelligence—not only insights into profitable and efficiency-enhancing opportunities across the business, but the corrective actions they need to take to solve them."

Newmine's Advisory Board is an all-star lineup of iconic retail leaders, including former ULTA CIO, Diane Randolph; PACSUN co-CEO, Michael Relich; former CEO of Giorgio Armani, Graziano de Boni; and Bed Bath & Beyond's former Chief Strategy Officer, Richard McMahon.

About Newmine

Newmine's vision is to ensure retailers thrive in a transforming world. Newmine's Chief Returns Officer® is the first and only SaaS returns intelligence platform. This AI-powered platform gives retailers a holistic view of returns-related insights, prescribes corrective action and enables collaboration. Visit www.newmine.com for more information.

About Scott Glaser

Scott Glaser is an experienced retail executive, most recently having been the SVP - CFO of Ascena Retail Group's Plus Fashion Segment, including Lane Bryant and Catherines brands (a combined $1.3B in sales). With over 30 years' experience in the retail industry, Glaser also has deep operational background across IT, supply chain, credit, planning and allocation, loss prevention, procurement, and real estate/store construction. Glaser has also led or participated in major operational transformations, including ERP implementations, supply chain redesign, shared services offshoring, and strategic procurement initiatives.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Gorlin

[email protected]

SOURCE Newmine

Related Links

newmine.com

