Veteran "Storytellers" and Docents Recount Their Experiences at the World War II Home Front Museum

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As time passes, World War II fades from public memory. The new World War II Home Front Museum in St. Simons Island, Georgia is working to ensure that those memories are preserved and celebrated by having veterans - both of the military in World War II as well as civilian volunteer organizations - provide first-hand accounts of what it was like to live through those transformative years in American history.

Developed by Coastal Georgia Historical Society, the Home Front Museum details this region's multifaceted role during the war including building Liberty Ships and training radar operators. With fewer and fewer members of Coastal Georgia's greatest generation around to share their memories, Storytellers have the opportunity to ensure their contributions live on. "Our exhibits and oral histories can tell people what happened during World War II, but Storytellers can create true personal connections," said Kim Campbell, Site Manager of the Home Front Museum.

Current volunteer, Jack O'Hagan, earned a Bronze star during his service with the U.S. Army, Combat Engineers, from 1942-1946. He shares memories from World War II and how military service has impacted his life: "I loved my country, my country needed me, so I enlisted. The reward of acquiring many friendships with other servicemen, many of whom died in combat or from their serious wounds, has been a long and lingering but comforting memory."

Visit the new World War II Home Front Museum and connect with our volunteers and learn more about this community's extraordinary efforts during the war. For more information about the Museum, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or call (912) 634-7098.

About Coastal Georgia Historical Society

Founded in 1965, the mission of Coastal Georgia Historical Society is to tell the inspiring stories of Coastal Georgia through the collection and historic structures entrusted to its care. The purpose is to preserve and share these cultural resources, which illuminate the past and give meaning and value to the present and future. As the only American Alliance of Museums accredited history institution in the Coastal Georgia region, the Historical Society impacts the lives of over 250,000 annually through its museums and programs.

The Society's facilities include the St. Simons Lighthouse and Museum, the World War II Home Front Museum, and the A.W. Jones Heritage Center.

