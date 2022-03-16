Veteran Sues for Housing Discrimination Under New California Law

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An air force veteran filed a lawsuit Monday alleging housing discrimination based on his veteran status. Mark A. Baird, a war veteran, alleges that he was turned away from buying a home in Rancho Mirage, California because of hostility towards veterans and VA loans. Baird is suing under a new California law that makes housing discrimination based on veteran or military status illegal in the state. "It's shocking to me in today's world that corporate greed and lack of humanity is so pervasive and disgraceful," said Baird. "There are a lot of us that have served our country, the only thing we ask for are fairness and the few benefits we are entitled to." According to Baird's attorney Arthur Kim, housing discrimination against veterans is a dirty secret that most Americans do not know about. "For too many in the housing industry, the money of veterans is not good enough. This has to change. Americans want to honor our veterans, not discriminate against them." Baird is represented by Arthur Kim of Arthur Kim Law Firm in Beverly Hills and Palm Springs, California. The case is Mark A. Baird, et al. v. PulteGroup, Inc., et al. (Riverside Superior Court Case No. CVPS2201015).

