Veteran Tech CEO Devises Business Transformation Playbook for the Digital Age

In Crossing the Digital Faultline , Sri Manchala shares a data-driven understanding of the "digital transformation game" along with the insights won through his career. Shared in a conversational style, Manchala dissects the phenomena and provides leaders at every level the knowledge and strategies they need to carve out their own beachhead or simply protect their turf from competitors of all sizes.

In Manchala's view, these Digital Faultline changes have reframed business paradigms and brought unavoidable "digital transformation" to the business ecosystem. But despite enormous investments in digitalization, fewer than 7 percent of companies manage to get it right. Combining data from more than 5,000 companies and over two decades of leadership experience in the military and the technology industry, Crossing the Digital Faultline demystifies these transformational forces for readers.

In addition, an analysis of rules followed by highly successful leaders, Crossing the Digital Faultline carefully outlines a new persona for aspiring leaders hoping to thrive in the Digital Age – the Methodical Innovator. A Methodical Innovator is not necessarily a flashy, personality-driven leader—though they can possess those traits. Characteristically, their approach to decision-making is systematic, disciplined, and data driven. Central to Sri's message is the idea that a Methodical Innovator leadership persona and style can be learned and adapted to the needs of the business.

"The good news for leaders in most companies," Manchala said, "is that this new industrial revolution is still in its early stages. They must, however, quickly calibrate their company's position on industry-specific transformation trajectories and develop strategies to transform themselves if they wish to survive, gain relevance, and succeed for the long term."

Crossing the Digital Faultline empowers aspiring leaders with a practical playbook to map their transition to the Methodical Innovator persona and guide their teams.

About Sri Manchala

Sri Manchala is chairman and CEO of Trianz, a specialized, global digital transformation services firm headquartered in Silicon Valley- California and serving leading corporations across multiple industries. Crossing the Digital Faultline: 10 Rules of Highly Successful Leaders in Digitalization is a combination of Sri's 23 years of experience in technology, years of research, ongoing partnerships with clients, and lessons in leadership learnt while in the military.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

