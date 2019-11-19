Veteran Travel Executive Noreen Henry Joins Sojern as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern , a leading provider of digital marketing solutions working with 93 percent of the world's Fortune 500 travel companies, today announced that travel industry veteran Noreen Henry has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to oversee all global sales and account management teams servicing 8,500 travel clients in more than 100 countries. Bringing more than 25 years of experience to the role, she will be tasked with accelerating the growth of Sojern's hotel marketing solutions globally and deepening relationships with enterprise travel customers. Henry will play a key role in expansion into growth areas like tourism and the attraction space.

"Noreen has already had a long and distinguished career in the travel space, and we're incredibly fortunate to have her joining us as we work towards our big vision of knowing all the world's travelers and moving them from dream to destination," said Mark Rabe, CEO of Sojern. "Noreen's wealth of experience across the industry—from established leaders in the online travel agency and global distribution system space, to travel startups in media, pricing and AI—gives her a unique perspective on the intersection of digital media and online distribution to lead us into the next stage of our journey."

Henry brings more than two decades of travel experience to Sojern, previously serving as CEO of WayBlazer, an artificial intelligence travel technology start up; chief revenue officer at DHISCO, the world's leading hospitality distribution company; senior vice president at Travelocity Global, one of the world's largest travel e-commerce sites; and vice president at Intent Media. She also served on the board of directors with HSMAI and as a vice president with HEDNA. Henry is a graduate from Harvard Business School, Advanced Management Program and earned a BA from the University of North Texas.

"There's so much opportunity for growth in travel media and online distribution, and Sojern is leading that effort with innovative solutions," said Henry. "Sojern has already proven that they can deliver direct bookings and path-to-purchase insights for customers at a pivotal moment when the travel industry is in flux. I am passionate about the travel industry and I'm excited about the opportunity to bring to market technologies that solve problems for brands and travelers."

The addition of Henry comes on Sojern's one-year anniversary of a $120 million financing round led by growth equity firm TCV . The firm recently announced several new solutions to continue fueling the company's growth, including a new Digital Co-Op program for destination marketing organizations (DMOs) and the acquisition of a Facebook and Instagram marketing partner .

Sojern is built on more than a decade of expertise analyzing the complete traveler path to purchase. The company drives travelers from dream to destination by activating multi-channel branding and performance solutions on the Sojern Traveler Platform for more than 8,500 customers around the world. Recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company six years in a row, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, with teams based in Berlin, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Istanbul, London, Mexico City, New York, Omaha, Paris, Singapore and Sydney.

