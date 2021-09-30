Veteran Trial Lawyers from The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson Earn Texas Super Lawyers Honors

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The entire trial team at The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson has been honored by Texas Super Lawyers following a rigorous peer-review and selection process to compile the prestigious 2021 list.

Firm founder and courtroom trailblazer Frank L. Branson is honored among the Top 10 lawyers in the entire state, while Super Lawyers researchers recognized trial lawyers Debbie Dudley Branson and Tim Newsom for their expertise in personal injury litigation. Earlier in 2021, firm attorney John Burkhead was recognized by Super Lawyers/Rising Stars, which honors early and midcareer practitioners.

Mr. Branson has earned some of the legal profession's highest honors over the course of his career, including repeat inclusion in D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas list, the Best Lawyers in America and the Lawdragon 500. He has been named to Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar," The National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO's "Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders." For 2021, the Texas Bar Foundation recognized him as the Ronald D. Secrest Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award recipient, which is given to a trial lawyer who, in his or her practice, has demonstrated high ethical and moral standards and has demonstrated exceptional professional conduct, thus enhancing the image of the trial lawyer.

Mr. Branson has been honored in the Texas legal industry by Texas Super Lawyers each year since 2007 by being named one of the top 10 Super Lawyers in the state.

Ms. Branson is a respected trial lawyer known for her skill in analyzing jury pools and connecting with jurors. She has held leadership positions within governmental, political, business and legal organizations at the national and regional level. In addition to Texas Super Lawyers, Ms. Branson has earned honors from Lawdragon, D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas and The Best Lawyers in America. She is a past President of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, was Chairman of the Board of Managers at Parkland Hospital 2012-2016, and received the 2016 Linz Award for her civic/humanitarian efforts for the city of Dallas.

With a rare double board certification in Personal Injury Trial Law and Civil Trial Law, Mr. Newsom is a veteran trial lawyer with extensive courtroom leadership experience. He is committed to upholding the industry's highest standards and currently serves as vice president of the Texas Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (TEX-ABOTA). He is a past President of the Amarillo Bar Association and is a recipient of the Bob Black Bar Leaders Award. Mr. Newsom has been recognized every year since 2005 as a Texas Super Lawyer in Plaintiff's Personal Injury and was recently recognized in The Best Lawyers in America.

Mr. Burkhead is a repeat Super Lawyers/Rising Stars honoree who stands out among the best of a new generation of trial lawyers. He recently prevailed in closely watched litigation on behalf of individuals who were held against their will by a corporate-owned chain of psychiatric hospitals.

Super Lawyers, owned by Thomson Reuters, makes selections based on a patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with third-party research. Each year, less than five percent of attorneys in Texas are named to the overall list, which is published in Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, truck accidents, commercial air crashes, electrical and gas explosions, and truck and auto catastrophic injury. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.flbranson.com.

Contact :

Robert Tharp

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Law Offices of Frank L. Branson

Related Links

https://flbranson.com

