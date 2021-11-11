Veterans Cannabis Coalition and DAV Ch.12 Partner with Haven to Provide Cannabis to Vets

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 13th, Haven partnered with Disabled American Veterans Ch. 12, Veterans Cannabis Coalition, and LA NORML to kick off a Veterans Compassion Network at their San Bernardino location.

They will be hosting their first-ever "Veteran Hour" from 8 am-10 am, allowing for participating members to come in during a dedicated time where they can provide them the attention and cannabis education the veteran community deserve. The members will also be awarded free doctors' recommendations in conjunction with Haze.

Haven partnered with Disabled American Veterans Ch. 12, Veterans Cannabis Coalition, and LA NORML to kick off a Veterans Compassion Network at their San Bernardino location. Haven partnered with Veterans Cannabis Coalition and DAV Ch. 12 in San Bernardino to help veterans gain access to medicinal cannabis

This compassion program utilizes California SB-34 cannabis donations to provide medical cannabis to veterans needing treatment. The compassion program will help address the growing crisis of suicide and overdose death amongst veterans while also delivering the necessary alternative medicine needed to tackle the issue of PTSD and chronic pain management.

Additionally, this Veteran Compassion Network is designed to provide cannabis education to its members and allow them access to the vast assortment of cannabis products that they may not have been able to use for treatment otherwise. Haven has always emphasized cannabis education and takes great pride in teaching all of its members and customers about the many benefits of cannabis.

"It was important for Haven to do something impactful for those who have served our great country on Veterans Day weekend," says Mike Cuccia. "The General Manager of our San Bernardino store, Nick, is a veteran himself and is a great representation of how cannabis and our veteran community are such a valuable partnership. We are ecstatic to be able to support our vets on a monthly basis moving forward and make sure that they have continued access to the cannabis education and products that they need."

While this is the first Veteran Hour and is being held in honor of Veteran's Day, Haven believes that our veterans deserve access to this type of program year-round and is committed to running this Compassion Program monthly to continue supporting our veterans and also increase its member count to allow for as many veterans to gain access to cannabis as possible.

The compassion program has turned cannabis donations into an art form. If you're looking for more education information or what strains best suit your needs, visit myhavenstores.com .

About Haven

The Haven dispensaries throughout Southern California are designed to provide a community that connects cannabis customers, patients, retailers, doctors, and brands. The company was established in 2008 and has continually updated to ensure that its partners and customers continuously get exclusive and competitive deals. Additionally, haven provides online orders for pickups and deliveries from all locations, allowing customers to enjoy hundreds of California's leading brands. To learn more about the company, please visit the Haven Cannabis Dispensary.

Mike Cuccia - Community Development

[email protected]

949-791-9055

SOURCE Myhavenstores.com