Veterans Charity Brings Warriors Together on Hike

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. A supportive community makes all the difference for warriors looking to find new purpose in civilian life. Connecting with fellow service members and people in the community gives warriors support they can count on. It creates a veteran support structure during the healing process – because wherever veterans are on their journeys, they shouldn't have to face it alone.

"It seemed like a long two miles, but I did it!" Deborrah said. "The view was lovely, the stretching felt good, and I enjoyed meeting other warriors. I like events that challenge me or help me be more social, and most importantly, get me out of the house and more interactive."









WWP program gatherings bring injured veterans, their families, and their communities together. WWP also serves warriors by focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

"Wounded Warrior Project is a way to connect and is a lifesaver," Deborrah said. "I appreciate all that they do because I'm able to experience more by going to their events. It's my mental escape from other things going on in my life. I'm less alone, even though I sometimes don't mind being by myself."

