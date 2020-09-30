Veterans Charity Leads Suicide Prevention Efforts

The hour-long training created by Living Works helps make participants more comfortable addressing suicide, keep a loved one safe in times of distress, and can provide peace of mind by preparing someone to help.

One wounded Army veteran, Jason Foster, recently shared how being hospitalized for months with his injuries left him in despair, and almost led to his death.

"Up until that point, my purpose had been the military," Jason said. "When I was in the hospital I was told the hardest part of my journey would be recovering from the wounds of war, but I found that to be false. The hardest part was going to be in the transition, finding that new purpose."

"By offering training, we hope to make these conversations less challenging," said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Mike Richardson, WWP VP of Independence Services and Mental Health. "Suicide prevention is an everyday focus, so we need to know how to talk about it – to address it head on and not avoid it. Lives depend on it."

WWP mental health programs are designed to meet warriors where they are in recovery. From outdoor mental health workshops, to telephone support, to clinical treatment for post-traumatic stress, WWP works to help in the journey to recovery.

"If you are out there and you are going through a tough time, it seems there is not a lot of hope, please reach out," Jason said. "You don't have to fight this by yourself."

Learn about how WWP helps veterans and families. If you know someone in crisis please contact the veteran crisis line at 800.273.8255 and press one.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

www.woundedwarriorproject.org

