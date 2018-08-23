Veterans Connect at Bull Riding Event with Wounded Warrior Project

Bull riding is an athletically intense sport, where riders attempt to stay on bucking, 2,000-pound bulls for at least eight seconds.

"I enjoy rodeos and figured this would help me overcome some personal issues with the support of fellow warriors," said Army veteran Luis Torres. "It got me out to meet veterans who've experienced similar life events that most civilians haven't endured. This was a small step in returning to civilian life from the events that cloud my past."

"Being a veteran means you're not involved with the military world as much as you used to be," Chris said. "Wounded Warrior Project reminds us we aren't forgotten."

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. But WWP programs offer settings that provide opportunities for warriors to experience veteran peer support.

"We enjoyed watching the riders hanging onto the bulls," said Army veteran William Wolfe. "It was great to see warriors cheering on the riders as they struggled to make the eight-second hold."

"I actually met a warrior that lives in my town," said Chasity Tuggle, wife of Army veteran Cecil. "As a caregiver, some days are easier than others, but Wounded Warrior Project keeps us interacting with the world."

"It was a way to have fellowship with brothers in arms," said Army Reserve veteran Steve Lowe, "and to see you're not alone."

"Wounded Warrior Project is one of the best organizations out there supporting those of us who served in the armed forces," William said. "I'm grateful to be a part of it."

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

