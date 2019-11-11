Veterans Day Sale: ½ Price Mattress of Palm Beaches Offers Half Off Quality Brand Mattresses, Same Day Delivery and Easy Financing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ½ Price Mattress honors veterans who have served and those who are continuing to serve this great country. ½ Price Mattress has provided South Floridians with top-quality, brand-name mattresses at discount prices for over a decade. Their showrooms now offer financing options for brand name mattresses and bed sets. With the addition of their financing options, customers can now shop without having to worry about paying hundreds of dollars upfront for a mattress they need.

After selling to the community for several years, ½ Price Mattress saw that bringing high-quality and low-cost mattresses to area residents wasn't enough to help them sleep better. Even at their discounted prices, their customers were still having trouble buying the quality mattress they needed to sleep better and have a higher quality of life. They chose to team up with Acima Financing to offer 0% financing for their shoppers. The financing options are not dependent on credit and extend an interest-free payment option to those who need it. No credit check is needed. Inquire also about Snap financing and Synchrony financing, which is available to some customers.

Veterans Day Sale: Apply for 0% interest financing for a brand name mattress set online at https://561beds.com/ or by calling 561-478-5354 at the West Palm Beach store.

Customers at ½ Price mattress are now enjoying same-day delivery with their purchase

On their showroom floor in Gulfstream Plaza, ½ Price Mattress stocks high-quality, brand-name mattresses. Trusted household names like Serta, Sealy, and Tempur-Pedic are available at prices up to 70% off of retail stores. To provide their customers with the best customer experience, ½ Price Mattress equips their team with knowledge to help them guide customers to the right purchase. Their sales team is not paid by commission, so customers feel more comfortable that their purchase is truly about their needs.



Buy a new brand name mattress and get same-day delivery. Visit the mattress store in Gulfstream Plaza in West Palm Beach, or call (561) 478-5354.

The team at ½ Price Mattress is invested in helping Florida residents sleep better. Customers pay up to 70% off the regular retail price for Serta, Sealy and other brand name mattress sets. They serve Palm Beach County from their West Palm Beach showroom floor. They also receive customers who sometimes travel from Broward just to see their showroom. Customers should visit them online or stop by their West Palm Beach store. ½ Price Mattress is responsible for this press release.

